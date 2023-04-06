MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO) Insider Lucy Costa Duarte Acquires 6,115 Shares

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Rating) insider Lucy Costa Duarte acquired 6,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 316 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £19,323.40 ($23,998.26).
MIGO Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of MIGO stock opened at GBX 316.60 ($3.93) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 52.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. MIGO Opportunities Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 311 ($3.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 360 ($4.47). The company has a market cap of £77.25 million, a P/E ratio of -545.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 331.80.
About MIGO Opportunities Trust
