MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO) Insider Lucy Costa Duarte Acquires 6,115 Shares

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Rating) insider Lucy Costa Duarte acquired 6,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 316 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £19,323.40 ($23,998.26).

MIGO Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of MIGO stock opened at GBX 316.60 ($3.93) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 52.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. MIGO Opportunities Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 311 ($3.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 360 ($4.47). The company has a market cap of £77.25 million, a P/E ratio of -545.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 331.80.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

