Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Insider Paul J. Lester Purchases 11,200 Shares

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) insider Paul J. Lester bought 11,200 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £21,952 ($27,262.79).

Essentra Stock Performance

LON ESNT opened at GBX 190 ($2.36) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 213.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 219.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80. Essentra plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 336 ($4.17). The firm has a market cap of £573.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,303.17, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Essentra

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.66) target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.48) price target on shares of Essentra in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Featured Articles

