Ed Sutcliffe Sells 149,227 Shares of Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) Stock

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Rating) insider Ed Sutcliffe sold 149,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £13,430.43 ($16,679.62).
Sabien Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of Sabien Technology Group stock opened at GBX 14.35 ($0.18) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. Sabien Technology Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 28.38 ($0.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.31.
About Sabien Technology Group
