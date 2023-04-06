Ed Sutcliffe Sells 149,227 Shares of Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) Stock

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Rating) insider Ed Sutcliffe sold 149,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £13,430.43 ($16,679.62).

Sabien Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Sabien Technology Group stock opened at GBX 14.35 ($0.18) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. Sabien Technology Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 28.38 ($0.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.31.

About Sabien Technology Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sabien Technology Group Plc designs, manufactures, and sells boiler energy efficiency technologies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M1G and M2G energy efficiency products for installation of commercial boilers and water heaters. Sabien Technology Group Plc sells its products directly, as well as through various facilities management and property management organizations.

