Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Insider Miriam Greenwood Buys 2,728 Shares

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) insider Miriam Greenwood purchased 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £20,487.28 ($25,443.72).

Smart Metering Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 768.75 ($9.55) on Thursday. Smart Metering Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 680 ($8.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 968 ($12.02). The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,881.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 833.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 804.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Smart Metering Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.56 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 27,272.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Smart Metering Systems

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($14.39) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.