Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) President Danielle E. Hunter Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Berry Trading Up 0.1 %

BRY stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $630.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.19.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71. Berry had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Berry’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.36%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Berry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Berry by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Berry by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Stories

