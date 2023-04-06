MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Hope F. Cochran Sells 1,175 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $213.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $438.94.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $335.84 million. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

