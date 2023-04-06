Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 1,250 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total value of $239,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total value of $232,337.50.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $225,037.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $231,237.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $195.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $205.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

