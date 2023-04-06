Insider Selling: Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Sells 5,823 Shares of Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of VVV opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Valvoline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Valvoline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VVV shares. Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

