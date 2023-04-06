Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 10,300 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $228,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $264,431.70.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTL. Scotiabank began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.