Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Mark Douglas Smith Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,766.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phreesia Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE PHR opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,110,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,307,000 after acquiring an additional 394,599 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 228,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.