Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Mark Douglas Smith Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,766.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Phreesia Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE PHR opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $40.00.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Phreesia
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phreesia (PHR)
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.