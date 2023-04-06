Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 11,163 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $187,091.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,563,849 shares in the company, valued at $110,010,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $181,622.01.

On Monday, March 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $170,905.53.

On Thursday, March 16th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $175,817.25.

On Monday, March 6th, Artur Bergman sold 32,388 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $491,973.72.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $33,734.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Artur Bergman sold 1,101 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $17,065.50.

On Thursday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Fastly by 5,390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 1,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 131,030 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 194,203 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

