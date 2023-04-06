MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Acquires £201.94 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) insider Stefan Allanson bought 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £201.94 ($250.79).

MJ Gleeson Trading Up 0.2 %

GLE opened at GBX 437 ($5.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £254.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.66 and a beta of 1.03. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 331 ($4.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 643.18 ($7.99). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 430.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 398.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MJ Gleeson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,617.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLE. Liberum Capital restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.95) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.84) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

