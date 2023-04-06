Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in HEICO by 12.2% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 33.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth about $777,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.
Insider Transactions at HEICO
HEICO Stock Performance
HEICO stock opened at $166.84 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $177.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.18.
HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HEICO Company Profile
HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEICO (HEI)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.