Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,930,000 after buying an additional 84,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,383,000 after acquiring an additional 163,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Textron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,806,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,864,000 after purchasing an additional 200,202 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after purchasing an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TXT opened at $67.89 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Textron’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

