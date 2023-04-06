The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Timken by 33.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Timken by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

