Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
FTSM stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
