Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,398,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,671,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTLA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

