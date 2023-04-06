The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HD opened at $288.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market cap of $292.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

