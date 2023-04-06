Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,683 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,683 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,729,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 114.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after buying an additional 265,774 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.8% during the third quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after buying an additional 216,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Up 2.6 %

SEE stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

