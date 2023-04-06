Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $44.22.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

