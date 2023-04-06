Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 118 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $183.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.56 and its 200-day moving average is $183.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $197.88.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

