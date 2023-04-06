Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,020 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MGNX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,079,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,803.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

