Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period.

VRP opened at $22.14 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

