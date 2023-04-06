Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 157 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,915,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $288.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.67 and its 200 day moving average is $303.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $292.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

