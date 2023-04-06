Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $170.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.74. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

