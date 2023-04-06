MGO One Seven LLC Has $823,000 Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $95.02 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

