Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after purchasing an additional 740,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,963.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 618,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after purchasing an additional 608,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 104.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,103,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,321,000 after purchasing an additional 564,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $168.20 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

