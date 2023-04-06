MGO One Seven LLC Takes $800,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNOV. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS:FNOV opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

