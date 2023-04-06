Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 6.2% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CCI shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.94. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

