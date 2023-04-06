MGO One Seven LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 893.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Value and Momentum ETF alerts:

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Stock Performance

VAMO stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.36. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $28.07.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Profile

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.