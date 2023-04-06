Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after purchasing an additional 286,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,614,000 after acquiring an additional 64,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $307.26 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.40.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.