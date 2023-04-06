Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,796 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

WTRG opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also

