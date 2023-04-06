Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.13% of ESAB worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 71.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ESAB in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ESAB by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $63.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $235,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $93,032.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,574 shares of company stock worth $737,105.

ESAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

