Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 89,250 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,250 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,985,000 after acquiring an additional 801,826 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.