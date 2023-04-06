Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,907 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 1.09% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,374,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 610.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 104,378 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 103.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 51,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $280.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $36.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

