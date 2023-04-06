Stephens Inc. AR Sells 254 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $135.62 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

