Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,051.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,763,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,182 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

CP stock opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

