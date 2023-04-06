Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $59,754,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 51.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,911,000 after acquiring an additional 136,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $228.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

