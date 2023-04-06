Clarius Group LLC Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Stephens upped their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $269.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

NYSE FDX opened at $229.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.10. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

