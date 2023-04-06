Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 4,755 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 633.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 443.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,931,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,453 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 945.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,088,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,843 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

