Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $342.35 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

