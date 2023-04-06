Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Biogen by 564.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Biogen Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $283.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.