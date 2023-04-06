Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

NVO stock opened at $157.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.02. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $160.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.