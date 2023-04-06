Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,415 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,960,000 after buying an additional 217,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,755,000 after acquiring an additional 197,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,883 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 780,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 345,800 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Securities upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

