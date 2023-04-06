Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 17 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $858.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $827.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $808.16. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $873.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.