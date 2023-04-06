Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,741 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $44.43 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.