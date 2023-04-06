Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 541 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 564,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,531 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $42,709,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 309,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $91.15 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.