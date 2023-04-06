Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 135.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS VSGX opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

