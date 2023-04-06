Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,258 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IWO opened at $220.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $251.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.02.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

