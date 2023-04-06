Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.